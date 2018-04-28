Day of Mourning ceremony in Courtenay honours those who lost their lives at work

Despite rainy weather, over a dozen people were on hand at Simms Park on April 28 to pay tribute to those who have died in the workplace.

Since 1984, April 28 has been nationally recognized as a day of remembrance for workers killed, injured, or made ill at their jobs. According to Day of Mourning BC, 158 workers died from a workplace injury or disease last year in British Columbia.

Saturday’s event in Courtenay included short speeches from representatives from CUPE, WorkSafeBC, the City of Courtenay, and the local District Labour Council. The ceremony also included a moment of silence and the lowering of the Day of Mourning flag to half mast.

Speakers included Courtenay coun. Bob Wells, WorkSafeBC acting manager (prevention field services) Terry Anonson, Campbell River Courtenay District Labour Council members Cindy Gaboury and Brian Charlton, and CUPE 556 president Karen Garrett.

The emcee for the proceedings was Paige Knapman, an occupational health and safety advisory for the City of Courtenay.

Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna Rae Leonard concluded the event with some closing comments.