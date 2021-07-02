Day 2: Castlegar wildfire still burning

The latest information on the Merry Creek wildfire

As morning dawns in Castlegar, smoke and burnt trees are visible from the area of the Merry Creek Wildfire.

The billows of smoke are much smaller than they were yesterday and there were no new evacuation orders overnight.

There were no updates from local government agencies or the BC Wildfire service overnight.

As of 7 a.m., the human-caused Merry Creek Wildfire has burned 15 hectares of land near Castlegar. The BC Wildfire Service considers the fire out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service has assigned 25 firefighters, two helicopters and two airtankers to the fire.

A total of 31 properties in the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area J just outside of the City of Castlegar boundaries are under an evacuation order.

The evacuation area covers residential addresses on 14th Ave., Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Ave, Lucas Road, Mason Road and Merry Creek Forest Service Road.

The evacuation order for properties within the City of Castlegar was downgraded to an evacuation alert last night.

Residents of Castleview Care Centre were safely evacuated yesterday and spent the night at the Castlegar Community Complex.

