Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

Dawn Low will be the Interim CAO for six months and after that until the position is filled.

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

Last month it was announced that Dawn Low was appointed the Interim CAO for the city.

In the city’s July Newsletter, it was confirmed that she signed a six month contract and will be in the position until the role is filled.

Low has been working for the city for over 20 years and has recently obtained her certification in Local Government Administration and Local Government Leadership Development from Capilano University.

Low achieved her designation as a Certified Municipal Clerk, which is the Municipal Administrator. She is currently a volunteer mentor for the Municipal Administrators Training Institute and has extensive local experience.

She is currently working as the CAO as well as the Director of Corporate Administration.

