Davis Lagoon bridge undergoing repairs

Work continues each day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and motorists can expecte delays

Motorists can expect delays until Feb. 26 at the Davis Lagoon bridge in Saltair that’s undergoing repairs.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has advised that Mainroad Mid-Island Contractors are performing multiple pile repairs on the upright wooden timbers suspected of degrading mostly due to rot. Any of the horizontal braces in need of replacing or repairing will be done at the same time.

There will be mostly minor delays expected due to speed reduction. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control people, road crews and equipment.

The bridge was made famous from an E.J. Hughes painting done in 1966. The trestle bridge was built in 1958 and is unique for its planked deck.

In the early years, nearby residents complained about the noise of vehicles travelling over the surface. Eventually, an asphalt surface was installed over the planks to address the noise, but the planks still move when vehicles travel over the surface.

Summer heat and winter freezing have created cracks in the asphalt.

