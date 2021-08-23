David McLauren enters Abbotsford council byelection

David McLauren has entered the byelection race for the vacant seat on Abbotsford city council.

McLauren is the founder and a consultant for the Multicultural Services and has served as a professional clergy and corporate speaker/diversity trainer in the Lower Mainland and beyond.

He was previously involved with the Abbotsford Christian Leadership Network (ACLN), MCC, Power to Change and Love Abbotsford. According to his press release, he has also taught at Kwantlen University College and Columbia Bible College and was a former board member of the Canadian Conference of the Mennonite Brethren Churches. He also volunteered with the Disciple Making International (DMI), a ministry of MB missions.

McLauren facilitates intercultural education and cultural awareness training programs through Multicultural Services’ bridge building initiative, Temple Tours. The tour is an educational experience, including a visit to a Sikh Temple, Hindu Temple, Muslim Mosque, Jewish synagogue, Buddhist Temple and Christian church. McLauren has provided cross-cultural training for numerous social service agencies, school districts and various educational institutions.

He is the speaker for TV Program MosaicToday which airs Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. on JoyTV and Sunday morning on FaithTV.

McLauren stated that he has a BA in Public Administration, a MA in Religious Studies and an MA in Intercultural Studies. As a corporate speaker/diversity trainer, he has offered customized keynote presentations and training sessions on leadership and diversity in Australia, Canada, UAE, Israel, US, India and England. He also speaks multiple languages.

McLauren, his wife Shirley and his twin daughters Michelle and Samantha have lived in Abbotsford for 20-plus years. They attend Northview Community Church.

For more information, follow his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handles @dmabby2021.

He can also be reached via phone at 604-897-4224 or email at dmclauren@gmail.com. The Abbotsford byelection is set for Saturday, Sept. 25.

Abbotsford News