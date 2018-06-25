David Hunt announces bid for Conservative MP seat in Cloverdale-Langley City

David Hunt has announced he will run for the Conservative seat for Cloverdale-Langley City ahead of the 2019 federal election.

David Hunt is an entrepreneur with a business degree from Kwantlen Polytechnic University and a Master’s in Public Policy from Simon Fraser University.

He is the son of longtime politician Marvin Hunt, who served on Surrey council from 1988 to 2013 before venturing into provincial politics. Marvin Hunt is the current MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale.

“I’ve grown up in the riding and have always been very active in the community, so I am constantly hearing from a wide variety of constituents as to the issues they are facing,” David Hunt said in a press release.

He said that as a Conservative nominee, he would address rising taxes and living costs, work to improve the public health care system’s “inefficiency and long wait times,” and advocate for local businesses that feel “threatened by the high debt, high tax, high regulation approach coming out of Ottawa.”

“The other biggies would be freedom and family values,” he said. “Most Canadians have never felt threatened by Ottawa, but with the Canada Summer Jobs Attestation, many good, good people in our riding have been directly discriminated against by our government.”

Hunt would work to reverse the Canada Summer Jobs Attestation that required organizations seeking federal funding for summer jobs to prove they respected sexual and reproductive rights, including the right to access safe and legal abortions.

According to his platform website, Hunt would oppose Bill C-71, which was tabled by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale to amend firearms regulations, adding requirements for expanded background checks, for businesses to keep records of sales, and add new rules for transporting restricted firearms.

David Hunt is “optimistic about the future,” saying it’s his responsibility as a husband and father to work towards a “strong Canada.”

“I believe in Canada,” he said in the press release. “Things may be off course at the moment, but it is not too late to restore the foundational principles of limited government, lower taxes, responsible freedom, and family values that our nation was built on and made us great.”

The federal election is 15 months away, and there is no date yet set for the Conservative Party of Canada’s nomination contest in Cloverdale-Langley City.

