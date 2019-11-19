David Chapman elected Quesnel school board chair

Tony Goulet was acclaimed as the board's vice-chairperson

The Quesnel School District board of education has a new chairperson.

David Chapman was elected as chairperson of the board of education for a one-year term during the Nov. 13 board meeting.

Chapman was first elected to the board of education in 2002 through to 2011. After taking one term off, he was re‐elected in 2014.

Chapman has previously served as the vice‐chairperson of the board and has also chaired several board committees.

Tony Goulet was acclaimed as vice‐chairperson. Goulet was first elected to the board of education in 2004. He has previously served as the chairperson and vice‐chairperson, and he has chaired several board committees.

“The board wishes to thank Gloria Jackson for her leadership as chairperson for the past two years,” states a press release from the school district.

