Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

RCMP recovered an electric cello, intended as a Christmas present, from a stolen vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

Police then tracked down the owners of the cello, worth thousands of dollars. It was intended as a Christmas present for couple’s daughter.

A constable was patrolling in the 22300-block of St. Anne Ave. when he located a large parcel in an unoccupied stolen Honda Civic shortly after midnight.

Upon further investigation, the officer found the parcel was addressed to a recipient in Mission, but it never arrived.

The cello owner wishes to remain anonymous, but stated they “were very happy when they received Constable Brisson’s phone call.”

Also on Tuesday, police recovered a stolen truck near St. Anne Ave. and arrested two people with outstanding warrants.

Both alleged suspects are 28 years old and have no fixed address. They could now face new charges in relation to possession of stolen property, according RCMP.

The truck is in the process of being returned to the rightful owners.