Dates announced for Snowbirds spring training in the Valley

The CF Snowbirds are returning to the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Despite the upcoming blast of wintery weather set to hit the Valley, a sure sign of spring is on the way.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have confirmed the dates of their return to 19 Wing Comox for spring training Saturday morning via social media.

The military aerobatics team is returning to the area April 17 to May 7.

In December, the team announced the 2019 Snowbirds schedule. The only B.C. stops are Fort St. John (July 24), Quesnel (Aug. 3 to 4), Pentiction (Aug. 7) and Abbotsford (Aug. 9 to 11).

Capt. Brian ‘Humza’ Kilroy was announced as the pilot for the 2019 CF-18 demo team.

The 2019 Theme for the demo is is to celebrate the history of the RCAF, based on its motto Sic Itur Ad Astra (Latin for ‘such is the pathway to the stars’), as well to highlight the CF’s operational role within North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

