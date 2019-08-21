Date set for complete closure of North Surrey Recreation Centre

Users will be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site

A date has been set for the complete closure of North Surrey Recreation Centre.

Dec. 22 is the day when all programming will end at the 54-year-old facility, according to a “Facility Closure Notice” on the city’s website.

“North Surrey Recreation Centre will close in two phases,” the post says. “The North Surrey Arena will close and transition programming to the new North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex in early September, when the new arena opens.

“All other recreational programs at the North Surrey Recreation Centre will continue until fall programming ends on December 22, 2019. North Surrey Recreation Centre will then permanently close. For more information, read the corporate report or call 604-502-6300.”

Once the rec centre is closed for good, those who use the facility will be directed to programs and services within a four-kilometre radius of the site.

Beginning in January, aquatics programs will move to Guildford Recreation Centre, fitness and multi-purpose activities to North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex and preschool programs to Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre.

In June, a council report detailed plans to decommission and eventually demolish the aging North Surrey Recreation Centre, built in 1965 and since renovated several times. The city plans to replace the building with a mixed-use “Centre Block” development that would radically change the look of the area, just west of Surrey Central SkyTrain station. The site could include a proposed City Centre YMCA, which would be built in partnership with Simon Fraser University.

The new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex is scheduled to open on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Lark Group is building the three-rink facility at 12780 110th Ave., south of Scott Road SkyTrain station.

