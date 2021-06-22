Data shows Victoria experiencing gradual economic recovery

Statistics for early 2021 show promising returns as Victoria 3.0 begins to take hold

Research into the city of Victoria’s economic recovery through the pandemic shows things to be moving in the right direction. (Photo courtesy City of Victoria)

Data released by the City of Victoria shows a gradual economic recovery to be underway.

Prepared in collaboration with local business leaders, the data, released June 18, compares economics for the city over the last three years through the months of February, March and April.

“We wanted to see what story the numbers tell in terms of the health of our city and our downtown economy after 16 months of a global health pandemic,” Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said in a release.

Compared to April 2020, increases in cyclists, pedestrians and parked motorists were seen this April. As well, 620 business licences were issued between this February and April – 20 more than were issued between those same months in 2019. Building permit applications and hotel occupancy were also on the rise as of this April, surpassing numbers from April 2020.

“I am pleased the data shows that despite the global pandemic, we continue to have one of the best mid-sized downtowns in North America,” said Downtown Victoria Business Association executive director Jeff Bray.

Victoria 3.0 is guiding the city’s long-term economic recovery through supporting businesses, and building on strong local industries such as tourism, tech and film.

Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce CEO Bruce Williams noted increases in film permits and construction value signify how business is returning to the region. He also referenced the increased demand from both prospective visitors and locals wanting to resume social activities.

“We’re ready to go, as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Data on the city’s economic recovery will be released quarterly over the next few years. For more information, visit victoria.ca. and search for Victoria 3.0.

