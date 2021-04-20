Dashwood fire department issues warning to residents to hold off on yard debris burning

Fire chief: 'Hold off on burning until we get some rain'

Yard waste burning and unseasonably warm weather pose a potentially dangerous mix, according to the Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD).

DVFD issued a warning on Facebook to residents that yard debris burning, combined with the recent dry weather, has significant potential to lead to uncontrolled fires.

“There have been several fires locally where people have been burning their yard debris and the fire has gotten to the point of being out of control. We are urging our residents to hold off on burning until we get some rain. The (temperature) is supposed to cool back off to seasonal norms later in the week,” read the post.

Fire chief Nick Acciavatti said the post was issued as a preventative measure to warn the community on how dry it actually is right now, as he believes many people may not be aware.

He said Errington and Coombs-Hilliers fire departments have had recent callouts, but so far the Dashwood department has not yet had any.

Aaron Poirier, fire chief for Coombs-Hilliers, confirmed to the PQB News that they’ve been called out to yard debris fires twice in the past seven days.

DVFD asked if residents do have a yard debris fire, that they; ensure the fire is small; not burn on breezy days; remain in attendance during the burning process; have plenty of water on hand; have a proper fire break around the fire pit to prevent spreading; have hand-tools to prevent spreading; and that they ensure the burning site is not located near forested lands or structures.

Acciavatti suggested for anyone looking to burn yard debris, to first check out firesmartbc.ca

