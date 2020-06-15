Dashwood department spearheads FireSmart initiative for area residents

The Dashwood Fire Department, in co-ordination with the Regional District of Nanaimo, has received FireSmart Grant Funding for citizens to drop off their organic debris from conducting FireSmart activities on their property.

In order to be able to drop off, residents must meet the following criteria:

• Live in the Dashwood/Meadowood Area;

• Need a minimum of five neighbours to complete FireSmart Home Assessments using the FireSmart Begins at Home app available for download at the App store or at Google Play;

• You can print off a copy of the home assessment here https://firesmartcanada.ca/…/10/FS_Home_Assessment_final.pdf

• Show a completed assessment, either on the app, or a printed copy (no assessment, no drop off);

The FireSmart home assessment is an education tool that provides recommendations for property owners that will make the greatest difference in reducing the risk of wildfire at the home. The funding the RDN is providing through the Community Resiliency Investment FireSmart grant is an incentive for residents to undertake vegetation management activities as recommended by the FireSmart Home Assessments.

There is no requirement to submit the home assessment, only that a minimum of five neighbours participate, each complete an assessment (to understand where they can make the greatest impact to reduce the risk of Wildland Urban Interface fires) and submit a request to the fire department (or RDN) with participating addresses and confirmation that home assessments have been completed.

Dates for drop are as follows:

Saturday, June 20 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m) at the Dashwood Fire Station, 230 Hobbs Rd., then the week of June 22-26 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), where a bin will be accessible for dropoffs (no after-hours dropoffs). Also June 20 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Meadowood Community Park located at 1800 Galvin Pl., across from the Meadowood Fire Station.

For more information, contact the Dashwood Fire Department at 250-752-5434.

