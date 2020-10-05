Dash cam footage sought by police investigating Chilliwack shooting

A man driving a motorcycle on Young Road was allegedly shot by someone in a dark-coloured SUV

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for potential witnesses or dash cam footage from a Chilliwack shooting incident last Thursday night that targeted a motorcyclist who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP responded on the evening of Oct. 1 to a report of a man with a gun shot wound being treated at Chilliwack General Hospital.

“As police pursue the investigation, the evidence gathered to this point indicates this was not a random act,” said Cpl. Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD. “Public safety is always a priority and the circumstances of this investigation are concerning to us.”

Police are seeking potential eye witnesses, as investigators believe that the suspects allegedly followed and shot the individual riding a motorcycle on Young Road near Hope River Road at about 9:30 p.m., after an exchange between the motorcyclist and the occupants of a dark-coloured SUV on Hope River Road.

RCMP are reaching out to the driver of a large commercial truck in particular, which the motorcyclist passed, and to anyone who was travelling in the area of Menzies Street, Young Road or Hope River Road on Thursday October 1, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., who may have witnessed or captured the incident on dash cam, to contact the Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at 604-792-4611 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Callers can quote police file #2020-41583 for reference.

