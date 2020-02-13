Dark web used to sell drugs out of Nanaimo, say RCMP

RCMP on scene along Hammond Bay Road, where special units executed a warrant at a drug lab Feb. 4. (News Bulletin file photo)

People connected to a Nanaimo drug lab used the dark web to sell a “wide variety” of drugs, say RCMP.

On Feb. 4, RCMP special units executed a warrant and dismantled what they say was a drug lab on Hammond Bay Road.

According to a press release today, Feb. 13, officers arrested three people and dismantled a GHB processing lab as a result of a year-long investigation.

The RCMP’s federal serious and organized crime unit began project EPateriform in January 2019, “an investigation into online drug trafficking using the dark web and bitcoin exchanges.” The project targeted a “prolific” dark web vendor with the usernames AlwaysOvrWeight and bcpremo88.

“Over the course of the exhaustive, year-long investigation, investigators gathered evidence to support allegations that AlwaysOvrWeight was facilitating the online sale and shipment of a wide variety of drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, GHB, psilocybin (mushrooms), ketamine and fentanyl to Canadians,” the release noted. “The investigators also gathered evidence to identify persons working behind the AlwaysOrvWeight moniker.”

RCMP say that with the assistance of the federal clandestine laboratory enforcement and response team, a search warrant was executed Feb. 4 at a home in the 3900 block of Hammond Bay Road. In addition to the GHB processing lab, “evidence of drug packaging and trafficking was found inside,” the release adds.

The same day, the FSOC unit searched a residence in the 6100 block of Kiara Place in Nanaimo “wherein evidence of drug trafficking using the dark web was located.”

No charges have yet been laid as the investigation remains ongoing, say RCMP.

