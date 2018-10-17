Dark streets looming for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

The province’s insurance company, local police and Pitt Meadows firefighters are trying to get out the message to motorists and pedestrians alike as the dark, rainy winter approaches.

All three groups handed out free reflectors Tuesday morning to commuters at the Pitt Meadows West Coast Express station, with the idea that pedestrians put them on their clothing so they’re more visible at night to motorists.

Every winter, people are mowed down on streets as rainy nights absorb ambient light and dark clothing makes it difficult to see people crossing the roads.