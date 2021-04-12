Dare to Dream Fund set up after a large donation from musician Donnie Clark

Terrace Community Fund was able to set up the Dare to Dream Fund with a significant donation from Trumpeter Donnie Clark. (File photo)

The fund will provide financial support for the Dare to Dream music program in Terrace and Thornhill

A new Dare to Dream Fund was established by the Terrace Community Foundation (TCF) and the Dare to Dream Foundation on April 7.

Vancouver based musician Donnie Clark made the first donation which led to the set-up of the new Fund within TCF’s endowment fund, managed by Prince George Community Foundation.

Clark, born and raised in B.C. is a well known trumpeter and flugelhorn player in Canada. His connection to Terrace goes back to when he came to the city as a Yamaha clinician. He began his career as a member of the Kitsilano Boys Band. He has performed and recorded with popular artists including Dave Robbins, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Lande Harrison, Fraser McPherson, Doug Parker and Chicago Six among others.

Clark – who has also been an adjudicator at the Northwest Music Festival for many years – has been a big supporter of the Dare to Dream Foundation since its early days.

Earnings from the Fund will support operation of the Dare to Dream music program in Terrace and Thornhill area, with its primary focus of keeping music instruction in elementary schools. Donations can be made at www.terracecommunityfoundation.com.

