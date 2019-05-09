Darcy Hoff takes over as principal of Cowichan Secondary on Aug. 1

Darcy Hoff takes over as principal of Cowichan Secondary School on Aug. 1. (Submitted)

Moving south from the Nanaimo district, Hoff excels in making a community around his school

Cowichan Secondary is getting a new principal.

After former principal Charlie Coleman had to leave due to illness, everyone has been wondering who would take over the big job.

Finally, on May 2, the Cowichan Valley School District announced that Darcy Hoff is the new Cowichan Secondary School principal.

Hoff comes to the Valley from the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District. He is currently the principal of Cedar Community Secondary School, taking on the responsibility of re-opening that facility after years of closure.

Although he brings a wealth of experience to this new role, Hoff is best known for his ability to create and build respectful communities in and around schools.

According to SD79 communications manager, “Mr. Hoff is known as an inspirational educator and leader who respectfully questions and challenges the status quo. In doing so, he has transformed the schools he has worked with, and lists the creation of the Energetic Learning Campus as a highlight of what is possible when students are highly engaged through a student-focused learning environment.”

It’s always a big day when a new face arrives to take over the big, downtown campus.

“We are excited to welcome Darcy to the Cowichan Valley School District,” said Robyn Gray, district superintendent and CEO, who also worked at the Nanaimo Ladysmith district before coming to Cowichan. “Darcy is a highly respected educator and leader who has worked tirelessly with teachers, support staff, students, and the larger community to create meaningful change for learners.”

Hoff will start his new position on Aug. 1.

