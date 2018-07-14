Dancing to a different beat

Marching, and dancing, to the sound of a different beat, people of all ages had an opportunity to share the rhythmic sounds of the Nankama Drum and Dance group Saturday.

Everybody RUMBLE was just one of the group’s community drum circles that was held in Gyro Park during the midday hours.

“This is so neat, the kids really like it, we just came down for the farmer’s market and heard the drums and the kids were just drawn to it,” said Beth Adams who was with her son and daughter.

Nankama (which means Born to Drum) is a West African Drum and Dance troupe lead by Master Rhythm Instructor Bobby Bovenzi and has performed in over 300 shows since it was formed 11 years ago.

Members of the group work hard to make sure they are representing the traditional rhythms they was they were intended.

As part of it’s mandate the troupe has helped many organizations over the years, raising over $100,000 for countries in Africa, women in need and the homeless in this country.

Bovenzi, Nankama’s leader who lives in Okanagan Falls with his wife, two sons and daughter, has been a student of percussion and dance since 1994 when he began studying the drum in upstate New York.

The group is next scheduled to perform at the Naramata Market July 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. and will be back at Gyro for another community drum circle with Ripper from 6 to 7:30 p.m.