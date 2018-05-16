Dancers’ got talent

Just for Kicks Dance Studio’s Salmon Arm students were in the spotlight May 8 to 12 for their year-end recitals.
Junior to senior dancers took part in numerous numbers before a full house at Friday night’s recitals.
Photos by Lachlan Labere
Just for Kicks Dance Studio holds its year-end recitals
