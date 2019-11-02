Dan Law wins Tofino byelection

"Congratulations to Dan Law on his successful run to become Tofino's newest member of council."

Dan Law is Tofino’s newest member of council.

The District of Tofino released the unofficial results of today’s municipal byelection roughly 30 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. that show Law the winner with 319 votes.

Ronnie Lee received the second most votes with 123, followed by Cathy Thicke, 106 votes, Stephen Ashton 38, Craig Heber, 11, and Omar Soliman, 9.

“Congratulations to Dan Law on his successful run to become Tofino’s newest member of council. Although it’s with mixed emotions that we watched a by-election take place to fill the seat left by Dorothy Baert’s passing, I know that Dan is ready to join the Council team and will be a hard working councillor fully committed to helping make Tofino the best community possible,” Tofino mayor Josie Osborne told the Westerly News in an email immediately after the results were announced.

“I want to thank all the other candidates for stepping up and sharing their ideas and passion for Tofino. Excellent ideas and different perspectives were offered during the campaign, and I hope that most of the candidates will be able to stay involved in Tofino’s civic affairs.”

This story is being updated…

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Tofino mourns sudden loss of municipal councillor and community champion

READ MORE: WATCH: Tofino byelection candidates respond to community concerns at forum

READ MORE: Tofino byelection candidates lay out what sets them apart