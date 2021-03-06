Dan Law elected mayor of Tofino

Dan Law is Tofino’s new mayor.

The district has announced the preliminary results of its March 6 byelection with Law earning the mayor’s seat by securing 545 votes and besting J.J. Belanger, 191 votes, and Andrea McQuade, 168 votes.

Law takes the town’s local government reins from former mayor Josie Osborne who resigned the position after being elected Mid-Island Pacific Rim MLA in the Oct. 24, 2020, provincial election.

Tofino also elected two new councillors on March 6 as Law and McQuade had both resigned their council seats to run for mayor.

Seven candidates ran for the two spots with Cathy Thick, 410 votes, and Jacky Challenger, 328 votes, each earning a seat. Ali Sawyer received 220 votes, followed by Lindsay Whitefield, 219, Zak Cross, 178, Chris Heisterman, 176 and Stephen Ashton, 132.

Several residents posted on social media about long wait times at the polls and the district assured everyone in line at 8 p.m. would get a chance to vote.

