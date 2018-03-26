Dam uphill from Willowbrooks breached: fire dept.

The volunteer fire department serving the small community of Willowbrook put out an alarming Facebook message alerting residents of a dam breach.

“ATTENTION! ATTENTION! ATTENTION!” the post starts. “We were just informed that there is a dam uphill from us that feeds into Willowbrook which is being breached as I write this. We are to expect 20-50% more water.”

The community has already gotten some sandbags from the regional district in recent days, but now the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department is urging residents to “do what you can right away and prepare.”

More sandbags, sand and an automatic sandbagging machine are reportedly on their way to the community.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has been busy with flooding issues throughout the region already, including with flooding that caused a small precautionary evacuation in Naramata.

More on this to come…