Dam renovations close off part of Yellow Lake

The renovations run into October and are being done to ensure compliance with government regulations

Yellow Lake is a popular fishing destination in the Okanagan. (Tara Bowie)

The west end of the popular fishing destination Yellow Lake, off Highway 3A, will be closed off to the public for renovations.

Yellow Lake’s dam is currently undergoing construction to raise the height and widen the spillway in order to meet provincial inflow design flood requirements.

The repairs will run until October 15 and close off the western public parking lot for truck and machinery access. Additional parking for the lake can be found at its east end.

Yellow Lake is a popular fishing location in the Okanagan Valley, attracting droves of locals and tourists every year.

While the boat launch will remain open, the Thompson-Okanagan Fish and Wildlife Branch is asking the public to refrain from using it during construction.

Yellow Lake’s water level will be lowered by approximately half a metre in order to facilitate the renovations.

