Dallas MacLeod, 17, reported missing again

Teenager last seen on Dec. 27

Police in the Cowichan Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing local teen.

Dallas MacLeod, 17, was last seen on Dec. 27 in Chemainus.

MacLeod was last seen wearing a pink New York hoodie, black pants and black Vans shoes.

The RCMP have been working closely with Dallas’s family and friends in an attempt to track her last known whereabouts.

She is described as white with blue eyes, long brown hair, having a pierced nose and tongue, approximately 5 foot 3 with a slim build at 97 pounds.

It’s the fourth time the teenager has gone missing in recent years.

She went missing on Aug. 30, 2017, May, 2017 and August, 2016, but was found safe each time.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of MacLeod is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com.