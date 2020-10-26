Daily direct flights between Abbotsford and Toronto start Wednesday

It’s now possible to fly directly from Abbotsford to Toronto.

Swoop announced today that it would begin flying directly between Toronto Pearson Airport and several destinations, including Abbotsford.

Flights between Toronto and Abbotsford will take place every day except Saturday.

The airline is taking bookings for flights two days from now, on Wednesday.

The regular four-hour 15-minute flight departs from Abbotsford at 10:55 a.m. and arrives in Toronto at 6:10 p.m. local time.

The flight from Toronto leaves at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time and lands in Abbotsford at 10:05 a.m. Pacific time.

Costs vary, with one-way tickets starting at $139 if you book far enough in advance.

“We are excited to be able to bring our ultra-low cost carrier model to Toronto and serve Canada’s largest city,” Swoop President Charles Duncan said in a news release. “We know that Canadians are cautious about travelling, and with the significant health and safety measures we have put in place, travellers can rest assured that their safety is our top priority.”

Abbotsford News