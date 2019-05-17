D.O.A. returns to Rockwater with Alexander Overdrive

Vancouver punk legends D.O.A. return to the Rockwater on May 20 with local band Alexander Overdrive.

D.O.A. lead guitarist and vocalist Joe Keithley says the band will perform some old classics, and some new songs from their latest album, Fight Back, released in 2018.

“We will do our best to drive the crowd crazy, which is what we specialize in,” Keithley said. “It’s a beautiful spot, we love playing there. The Rockwater Grill is always a fun party. It should be exciting.”

Keithley has always been involved in politics, starting out as an activist when he was a teenager. Now, at 62 years old, the punk rock legend was elected as a city councillor in the Burnaby 2018 municipal elections as a member of the Burnaby Green Party. His friends have said that he has always been like an unofficial politician for years in D.O.A., as the band belts strong political songs and performs at many causes and benefit shows.

“They’re pretty raw, and they’ve always been that way,” said show organizer Pat Legare. “They’re very heart and soul of punk rock.”

D.O.A. has been performing for 40 years, and is on tour to celebrate. Following three shows in B.C., the band heads to play another seven more in Alberta. Keithley is hopeful he will get to meet with Alberta premier Jason Kenney.

Keithley has been a part of the political scene in Vancouver and Burnaby for decades, speaking up about environmental and First Nations rights, and getting involved with activism. Through his political campaign, he has spoken up against the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, and Burnaby “demovictions,” a term used to evict residents, tear down the dwelling, and build high rises.

“In Metrotown, the people that were living there are being kicked out of their homes, their buildings are being replaced by towers,” Keithley said, adding that the cost of living in those neighbourhoods have skyrocketed, displacing the people who previously resided there.

Finding a balance between his political career as a councillor and his musical career with D.O.A., Keithley says he is able to find the time to still perform with the band. After this short tour, the band will travel to Europe to perform during the summer months, when Burnaby council is on break.

Joining D.O.A. at the Rockwater on May 20 is Alexander Overdrive, a local high-octane band. The two bands have performed on the same bill in the past, bringing an evening of punk rock, heavy rock, and metal under one roof.

“In the past winter, we definitely picked it up and learned new heavier songs,” said Alexander Overdrive singer and guitarist Pablo Euphoria.

Catch D.O.A. and Alexander Overdrive on May 20 at the Rockwater at 10 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at Darkside Snow Skate Life and at the Rockwater, or at the door on the night of the show.