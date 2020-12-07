Cyclist victim of hit and run on Highway 1 in Revelstoke

RCMP are looking for information on the incident

RCMP are looking for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a passing vehicle on Highway 1 Sunday, Dec. 6.

The cyclist, a woman in her 60s, was transported to hospital with what are believed to be relatively minor, non-life threatening, injuries. The victim was assisted at the scene by a Good Samaritan.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Highway 1 between Westside Rd. and the Columbia River Bridge.

“The driver of the motor vehicle allegedly failed to stop to render assistance to the injured cyclist,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds in a news release.

The Revelstoke RCMP is looking for any information from potential witnesses, that may lead to identifying the driver and or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact the local detachment at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

