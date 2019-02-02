Cyclist taken to hospital after being struck at Chinatown entrance

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a car at the entrance to Chinatown Saturday.
The crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m. and involved a small black two-door hatchback. Damage from the impact could be seen on its rear passenger side.
The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.
Cyclist struck at the entrance to Chinatown in Victoria. Fisgard currently blocked between Government and Store. Avoid area. #yyjtraffic #yyj @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/XtS5FTCziV
— Keri Coles (@KeriColesPhotog) February 3, 2019
Earlier in the day, a pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a minivan in Saanich.
