Both turning left and thought they had right-of-way says Const.

An ambulance is ready to take a cyclist with a minor leg injury to Oceanside Health Centre after being in a collision with a car at Craig St. and Despard Ave. on Friday, April 20 at about 11 a.m. — Adam Kveton Photo

A cyclist was sent to Oceanside Health Centre with a minor leg injury after being involved in a crash with a car at Craig St. and Despard Ave. in Parksville on Friday, April 20.

RCMP Const. Maddex was at the scene, and said no ticket or charge would be laid. Both the cyclist and driver were turning left and thought they had the right-of-way, he said.

The vehicle contacted the bicycle’s rear tire, leaving the cyclist with a minor leg injury, Maddex said.