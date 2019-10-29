Cyclist suffers serious injuries in hit and run

Penticton RCMP continue to look for the driver of a truck that struck a cyclist and left the scene

Penticton RCMP is continuing its investigation into a hit-and-run incident Monday afternoon that resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a cyclist.

According to Const. Jame Grandy, about 3:45 p.m. emergency responders were called to the alleyway off Winnipeg Street which runs parallel to Wade Avenue West.

He said witnesses at the scene described hearing a loud revving of a truck engine and seeing a mid to late 1990’s, burgundy/beige-coloured truck with a 4X4 decal on the back and a rear, tinted window leaving the scene before emergency crews arrived.

“Our Officers are reaching out for witnesses, and also to the driver of the truck to come forward, as they review statements and video surveillance in the area,” said Grandy in a news release Tuesday morning.

He was not able to comment on reports about whether or not the cyclist was deliberately struck by the vehicle.

Police are asking any other witnesses who have not already talked to RCMP to contact Const. Brad Caruso at the Penticton detachment, call 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2019-19071 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

