Emergency crews were called to Shelbourne Street at Elnido Road Wednesday morning where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle. (Wolf Depner/News Staff.

Cyclist struck on Shelbourne

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle Wednesday morning near Mount Douglas Park.

  • Jul. 25, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle Wednesday morning near Mount Douglas Park.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police said both the cyclist and the driver of the vehicle — a 53-year-old from Central Saanich — were travelling southbound on Shelbourne Street.

“The cyclist made an erratic left turn and cut off the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle [a 2005 Buick] struck the cyclist. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Leslie said the file does not indicate that the cyclist received a ticket for the erratic turn.

The collision took place at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Elnido Road.

Previous story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.
Next story
Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

Just Posted

Homophobic flyers left at three Abbotsford businesses

  • 23 hours ago

 

B.C. Wildfire Service reports small fire near Anstey Arm in the Shuswap

  • 23 hours ago

 

Municipality steps in to again clean up abandoned Lewis Street property in Duncan

 

Vehicle rolls over in accident on old Island highway

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read