Cyclist struck on Shelbourne

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle Wednesday morning near Mount Douglas Park.

Emergency crews were called to Shelbourne Street at Elnido Road Wednesday morning where a cyclist was struck by a vehicle. (Wolf Depner/News Staff.

A 59-year-old woman from Saanich suffered what police describe non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle Wednesday morning near Mount Douglas Park.

Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police said both the cyclist and the driver of the vehicle — a 53-year-old from Central Saanich — were travelling southbound on Shelbourne Street.

“The cyclist made an erratic left turn and cut off the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle [a 2005 Buick] struck the cyclist. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Leslie said the file does not indicate that the cyclist received a ticket for the erratic turn.

The collision took place at the intersection of Shelbourne Street and Elnido Road.