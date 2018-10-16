Cyclist struck in Surrey

Black Press freelancer at scene says victim rushed to hospital with what appeared to be 'critical injuries'

Surrey RCMP investigate after a crash involving a cyclist in the early morning hours of Tuesday (Oct. 16), near 72nd Avenue and 126th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

A cyclist was struck in Surrey early Tuesday morning.

It happened heading eastbound near 72nd Avenue and 126th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene shows a Honda CRV, with a bicycle laying on the ground immediately in front of it.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the victim was rushed to hospital with what appeared to be “critical injuries,” but police have not yet commented on the victim’s condition.

Surrey RCMP closed the area as they investigated.

The Now-Leader has asked police for more details about the incident.

More to come…