Cyclist struck in morning crash

Scene cleared at Highway 6 and 27th Street

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An accident at Highway 6 and 27th Street has been cleared.

The motor vehicle incident involved a cyclist at the downtown Vernon intesection Monday morning.

…………………………………………

There is some traffic flow getting through following an accident at Highway 6 and 27th Street in Vernon Monday morning.

Eastbound traffic is still cut-off, but motorists are being permitted through from Coldstream and Lumby into Vernon now.

RCMP are on scene at the accident involving a cyclist, which took place at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

A reporter is on scene and updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

“Emergency crews are working to secure the scene and treat the those involved,” says Const. Kelly Brett.

“Traffic will be affected by this incident and motorists are encouraged to chose another route for their morning commute. Updates will be provided once received.”

Vernon RCMP are reminding motorists to use caution and allow for extra travel time given the icy road conditions.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
VIDEO: Taxi on top of car after Alex Fraser Bridge crash
Next story
Snowy weather on the way: Environment Canada

Just Posted

Attempted arson on 10th Ave East, jewellery stolen from hospital

  • 8 hours ago

 

Okanagan Rockets hit break in top four

  • 8 hours ago

 

Labour shortage in Maple Ridge, as unemployment rate plunges

 

Western Star Trucking honoured in Kelowna

 

Most Read