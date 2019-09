Man taken away by emergency crews on stretcher

The cyclist was struck by a vehicle headed east on South Fraser Way just past McCallum Road. (Patrick Penner photo.)

Emergency response crews were called to South Fraser Way and McCallum Road after a vehicle struck a cyclist.

At around 11:15 a.m. the cyclist was hit by a vehicle heading east on South Fraser Way causing the roadway to be cordoned off by emergency crews while the man was given medical attention.

The injured man was put on a stretcher driven away in an ambulance.

