Cyclist struck by vehicle in Vernon

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Saturday.
Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. May 9, in front of Toro’s Liquor Store. The male cyclist was put onto a gurney and loaded into a B.C. Ambulance.
The cyclist was conscious while being treated by first responders. The full extent of his injuries is currently unknown.
The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, was on scene upon the arrival of Vernon RCMP officers.
A Vernon Fire Rescue Services engine was briefly on scene. helping to slow two-way traffic around the scene.