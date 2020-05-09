Cyclist struck by vehicle in Vernon

The cyclist was taken to hospital following the incident on Kalamalka Lake Road Saturday

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Saturday.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 1:30 p.m. May 9, in front of Toro’s Liquor Store. The male cyclist was put onto a gurney and loaded into a B.C. Ambulance.

The cyclist was conscious while being treated by first responders. The full extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver of the vehicle, a white SUV, was on scene upon the arrival of Vernon RCMP officers.

A Vernon Fire Rescue Services engine was briefly on scene. helping to slow two-way traffic around the scene.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star