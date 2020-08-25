Cyclist struck by vehicle at corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue

The cyclist suffered minor injuries and was transported to Kelowna General Hospital

A cyclist suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a vehicle at the corner of Ellis Street and Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday (Aug. 25) afternoon.

An RCMP officer on the scene said the vehicle struck the cyclist while making a left turn from Ellis onto Doyle. The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m.

Traffic was briefly slowed on Ellis Street but the scene has since been cleared.

The cyclist was transported to hospital by ambulance.

