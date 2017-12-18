Cyclist struck at Vernon intersection

Motorists urged to use alternate route following accident at Highway 97 and 27th Street

RCMP are currently on scene at an accident involving a cyclist.

The motor vehicle collision tok place arund 7:30 a.m. at Highway 97 and 27th Street.

“Emergency crews are working to secure the scene and treat the those involved,” Cst. Kelly Brett.

Traffic will be affected by this incident and motorists are encouraged to chose another route for their morning commute.

Updates will be provided once received.

“Vernon RCMP are reminding motorists, to use caution and allow for extra travel time given the icy road conditions.”

