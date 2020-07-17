Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

RCMP were redirecting traffic around an accident scene in the 26000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road Friday morning, after reports a cyclist was struck by an automobile. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Traffic in both directions through Webster’s Corners was halted for a time this morning as emergency crews dealt with a cyclist who was struck in the 26000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

The call came in about 10 a.m. And police and fire crews were on scene.

An air ambulance was called in, and a landing site sent up at Webster’s Corners Elementary. But at the last minute the chopper was called off and the cyclist taken by ground ambulance to hospital.

RCMP are still on scene of the accident.

