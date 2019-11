The accident occurred at the intersection of Montrose and McDougall avenues

Emergency crews at the scene of the accident. (Patrick Penner\Abbotsford News)

A cyclist was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews received reports around 9:45 a.m. of the accident which occurred at the intersection of Montrose and McDougall avenues.

Two ambulances and a firetruck were present on the scene but the intersection is now clear.

The condition of the cyclist is not known at this time.