Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

RCMP, ambulance, and fire are responding to a collision between a car and a bicycle on Monday afternoon.
A call on Scan BC at around 4:45 p.m. said a cyclist had been struck at 20963 Lougheed Highway.
The patient was reported to be lying in the middle of the road.
A bystander from Maple Ridge stopped to give first aid to the patient, who was conscious and had a cut on his head.
An ambulance is taking him to hospital.
The highway is closed westbound, and is reduced to a single lane heading east.
