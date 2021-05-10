Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

Police, fire and ambulance respond to call in Maple Ridge

RCMP, ambulance, and fire are responding to a collision between a car and a bicycle on Monday afternoon.

A call on Scan BC at around 4:45 p.m. said a cyclist had been struck at 20963 Lougheed Highway.

The patient was reported to be lying in the middle of the road.

A bystander from Maple Ridge stopped to give first aid to the patient, who was conscious and had a cut on his head.

An ambulance is taking him to hospital.

The highway is closed westbound, and is reduced to a single lane heading east.

-more to follow

