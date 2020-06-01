Cyclist in his 50s victim of fatal crash near Hope Thursday

Police have ruled out speed, impairment as factors after a tractor-trailer struck a man in his 50s

RCMP were on scene on Highway 1 near Flood Hope Road where a man in his 50s was struck and killed Thursday, May 28. (Shane MacKichan)

A man in his 50s was the victim of a fatal collision on Highway 1 near Hope Thursday night.

The man was a resident of the area, police confirmed, and he was riding his bicycle when he was struck and killed by a commercial tractor-trailer heading east. Police are now asking any witnesses, and anyone who may have captured the cyclist on their dash camera footage, to get in touch.

The collision took place around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, May 28, on Highway 1 near Flood Hope Road. The road was closed for around eight hours as police investigated.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Services stated in an update Monday.

Police continue their investigation into the cause of the crash together with the BC Coroners Service. Speed and impairment have already been ruled out as possible contributing factors.

Witnesses or those with dash camera footage of the man who died are asked to call Fraser Valley Traffic Services at 604-702-4039.

– with files from Jenna Hauck

