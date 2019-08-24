Cyclist in distress prompts Hwy 3A closure

Highway 3A east of Twin Lakes was closed this afternoon to allow for BC Air Ambulance to assist a cyclist in distress.
According to Sgt. Carmen Penney with the Penticton RCMP, members of the detachment were called top assist in the highway closure at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 24. The cyclist, a male in his 50s, was transported to a nearby hospital to receive urgent medical attention. There is no word on the cyclist’s current condition or what caused it, and the highway was reopened within the hour.
