Cyclist in distress prompts Hwy 3A closure

BC Air Ambulance transported the male, believed to be in his 50s, to a nearby hospital

Penticton RCMP assisted with the Hwy. 3A closure on Aug. 24 at 1 p.m., east of Twin Lakes, to allow BC Air Ambulance to transport s male cyclist in his 50s to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. The highway was reopened within the hour. (Black Press File Photo)

Highway 3A east of Twin Lakes was closed this afternoon to allow for BC Air Ambulance to assist a cyclist in distress.

According to Sgt. Carmen Penney with the Penticton RCMP, members of the detachment were called top assist in the highway closure at approximately 1 p.m. on Aug. 24. The cyclist, a male in his 50s, was transported to a nearby hospital to receive urgent medical attention. There is no word on the cyclist’s current condition or what caused it, and the highway was reopened within the hour.

