Cyclist hit and seriously injured on TCH in Duncan Friday

A cyclist was hit and seriously injured in a crash near the Silver Bridge in Duncan on Friday, Nov. 15. (Citizen file)

Just after noon last Friday, Nov. 15 a cyclist was hit and seriously injured on the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan near Cowichan Way.

A police officer in the Integrated Road Safety Unit was working in the vicinity on the highway when she heard the collision, and was on scene in seconds. She immediately gave medical assistance to the man, with help from a couple members of the public.

The cyclist was taken by amublance to Cowichan District Hospital, then airlifted to another hospital on Vancouver Island due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Part of the highway was closed for two-and-a-half hours to allow a traffic analyst to conduct an investigation. Initial findings are that the cyclist rode across four lanes of traffic on the TCH, which was heavily congested with vehicles, and he may not have been wearing a helmet.

“Motor vehicle incidents can be traumatic to those involved and who witnessed them. Cowichan Valley Reginal RCMP Victim Services attended to assist and continues to follow up with persons affected by this incident,” said Const. Pamela Bolton, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. “The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP would like to thank the public who stayed on scene to assist the officers helping the cyclist as well as providing their accounts of the incident to further the investigation.”