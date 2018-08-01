Cyclist collides with SUV in Port Alberni

A cyclist has received a ticket after colliding with an SUV in Port Alberni on Tuesday, July 31.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a collision between an SUV and a cyclist at 4:42 p.m. that afternoon.

A Toyota 4Runner was traveling westbound on Southgate Avenue when a cyclist ran a stop sign on Elizabeth Street and hit the side of the SUV. The cyclist, a 29-year-old Port Alberni man, was assessed on scene by the BC Ambulance Service and luckily had only suffered minor injuries. The two occupants of the Toyota, visitors from Ontario, were uninjured, however their vehicle received a large dent and a broken side mirror as a result of the collision.

“We want to remind cyclists that the laws of the Motor Vehicle Act apply to them also and they must obey them, in part, for the safety of all road users. This cyclist was very fortunate that his injuries were not more serious,” said Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden.

The cyclist was issued a ticket for disobeying a stop sign and for riding without a helmet under the Motor Vehicle Act.