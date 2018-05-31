Cyclist and police car collide at Nanaimo intersection

An investigation is underway after a cyclist and a police vehicle collided in south Nanaimo.
The collision happened Thursday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kennedy and Hecate streets.
The cyclist suffered a leg injury and was being treated on scene.
More to come.
