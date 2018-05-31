Cyclist and police car collide at Nanaimo intersection

Accident is under investigation

An investigation is underway after a cyclist and police car collided at a Nanaimo intersection.

The collision happened Thursday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kennedy and Hecate streets.

The cyclist suffered a leg injury and was being treated on scene.

More to come.

