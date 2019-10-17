Cycling Without Ages Launches on Sunday at The Arts Station

'Did you ever want to do a biking Miss Daisy cruise around town with community leaders?'

Cycling Without Ages, which opens up cycling to the elderly and less mobile people, is launching on Sunday at noon at The Arts Station.

Their tagline asks the question, ‘Did you ever want to do a biking Miss Daisy cruise around town with community leaders?’

If the answer is yes, then come out and share in this wonderful new service for Fernie. Cycling Without Ages uses three-wheeled bikes that have a passenger bench on the front for maximum views and enjoyment.

Melanie Wrigglesworth is leading Cycling Without Ages in Fernie.

“On Sunday we are piggybacking on GoByBike Week,” she said. “[Mayor] Ange thought it would be fun if we got one of the bikes here, we could have a little competition with local celebrities.”

Nelson, Cranbrook and Kimberley all have Cycling Without Ages chapters set up.

“It’s these special bikes that are kind of like a cargo bike with a big seat on the front where you can sit,” explained Wrigglesworth. “And they are pedal assist, so they are electric bikes, so you don’t have to be super fit to be able to take people around.”

“This organization started in Denmark back in 2012,” Wrigglesworth said. “The founder wanted to get seniors out biking, so one day he just rented a bike called a trishaw, and he took some seniors out for rides, and Copenhagen liked what he was doing. Now it’s spread all over the world in 47 different countries.”