Cycling Without Age hits the road with inaugural Peninsula ride

Two passengers being taken on a trishaw training cycle. (Photo courtesy of Cycling Without Age Society)

Cycling Without Age Society (CWAS) offers its first guided trishaw ride for Sidney seniors April 1.

The new group hopes to run three rides a day in a regular schedule and hopes to get seniors back out into the community.

The inaugural ride described as “wind in their hair, smiles on their faces,” is the culmination of two years of fundraising and preparation by CWAS.

Trishaws, also known as “bucket bikes,” are modified bikes, that instead of a basket above the front wheel, have a large two-person seat flanked by two small wheels.

Less-able seniors on the Peninsula can take advantage of the group’s free rides, conducted by volunteers who have received cycling training.

“Pilots, as the drivers of the rickshaw-like bikes, take up to two people on a one-hour tour to local sites, nearby beaches and downtown areas, while engaging the passengers in conversation along the way. A true form of active citizenship,” wrote Steve Duck, CWAS president in an emailed update.

The non-profit society picks passengers up directly from their home or care facility. The rides last about an hour, or for as long as the passenger prefers, winding along the quiet streets at a slow speed, stopping to take in the view or chat with bystanders.

CWAS is able to provide its services for free as a result of donations, sponsorships and volunteers.

For more information call 250-891-6599 or visit CyclingWithoutAgeSociety.com.

