Cycling upgrades complete on Courtenay street

Work on the City of Courtenay's Fitzgerald Corridor Cycling Expansion Project between 5th and 8th streets is largely complete, with the exception of new trees to be planted either later this fall or next spring.

Work on the City of Courtenay’s Fitzgerald Corridor Cycling Expansion Project between 5th and 8th streets is largely complete, with the exception of new trees to be planted either later this fall or next spring.

The project has filled in the missing link between the protected bike lanes on 5th and the painted bike lanes on Fitzgerald Avenue at Cumberland Road.

The upgrades include:

· New painted bike lanes and road markings;

· Signage;

· New pedestrian-controlled flashing beacons across Fitzgerald Avenue at 6th Street;

· New curb extensions to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians;

· Landscaping.

Preparatory construction began in late August, with work entering full swing in mid-September. Thank you to all area businesses, residents, and commuters for your patience and understanding during construction for this improvement project.

A second phase of the project extending the Fitzgerald bike lane from 21st to 26th streets, as well as painted bike lanes on 19th Street, is also complete. The full Fitzgerald Corridor Cycling Expansion project provides critical connections from the downtown core to the Courtenay Riverway and Driftwood Mall, and a continuous north-south spine that forms the foundation of the cycling network on the west side of the city.

Courtenay received provincial funding for this project from the BikeBC program, a cost-sharing program that provides financial support for communities to create new cycling infrastructure and to improve existing transportation networks, making local transportation safer, greener and more accessible. Along with the expansion, the $227,655 grant will support a separate upcoming cycling network project on Hobson Avenue.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/fitzgeraldcyclingproject, or contact City of Courtenay Public Works at 250-338-1525 or email publicworks@courtenay.ca