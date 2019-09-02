Cycling from Discovery Trail to Mill Lake soon won’t be a duel with death

Abbotsford residents love the Discovery Trail and they love Mill Lake Park, but it’s usually been one or the other for those looking to get some exercise.

But with the creation of a new “bikeway” along Tims and Parkview Street, it will soon be relatively easy to get from one to the other.

The Tims/Parkview bikeway has been pitched as a key north-south connecting route for cyclists through central Abbotsford. It will run from Matsqui Recreation Centre in the north to Peardonville in the middle of town. Southh of Peardonville, a handful of residential streets make it relatively safe to get all the way to Marshall.

But there is another bonus for cyclists looking to get to Mill Lake. With the addition of Charlotte Avenue to the northern part of the route, the new trail will drop Discovery Trail cyclists just one kilometre from Mill Lake. That kilometre already involves a bike lane – although it’s not up to the “all ages and abilities” (AAA) standard that the city hopes most of its central biking facilities will one day meet.

Although Peardonville is eventually slated for such a cycling route, it’s unclear when that would happen. A city spokesperson would only say staff are exploring other options to build new AAA lanes into the city centre and historic downtown.

